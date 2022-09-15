Nelson city councillor candidate Brenton Raby says the current council has failed to use all its resources to improve the community.

“In my opinion, some councillors weren’t performing up to a point which would really help the city live up to its full potential,” says Raby. “This is why we need to have a more active council.

“I feel this council was caught off guard with specific grant applications, more specifically projects like the pier,” says Raby. “I noticed councillors arriving unprepared for meetings, and some already had their opinions established.”

Some of the major issues that Raby feels are important are housing, hydro, climate change and the pier.

- Advertisement -

“These are very heavy topics, not just in Nelson but in the province,” says Raby. “Nelson has remained committed to the neighbourhoods in the sense of form, character, heritage and I hope that it continues.”

Raby advocates for human rights which is why he has donated his personal time in various aspects throughout the city.

“Nelson is suffering from an overdose death crisis and this has amplified effects on the mental health of everyone in Nelson, and needs to be addressed.”

Raby ran in last year’s by-election where he lost to Nicole Charlwood..

He is running against incumbents Jesse Woodward, Rik Logtenberg, Keith Page as well as, Ainsleah Hastings, Charles Jeanes, Leslie Payne, Jesse Pineiro, Glen Sutherland, Kate Tait, and Kyle Wilkinson.