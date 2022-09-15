Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison said he’s glad to see Pierre Poilievre become the leader of the Conservative Party.

Poilievre took the spot after a landslide victory in the leadership race, taking 68.5 per cent of the party vote.

“He won 330 of the 338 ridings, which is unbelievable. I think what I’m proud of, too is that in Kootenay-Columbia, 82 per cent of those who voted, voted in favour of Pierre Poilievre,” said Morrison. “He’s very well supported here, and I’m glad to see that.”

Morrison is hopeful that Poilievre will be a positive change for the party.

“His ability to increase Conservative Party membership across the country was incredible,” said Morrison. “I think he happens to be a really good listener, to listen to what people were saying we need to change.”

The local MP said a new party leader will be a welcomed change to bring unity to the party.

“We need some solutions to the issues that are out there, not just talking about how bad things are,” said Morrison. “We need actual solutions so that when we do form government, we can start moving forward by reducing inflation and increasing our economic recovery with things like the energy sector.”