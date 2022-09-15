Johnsons Landing and Birchdale residents can breathe a little easier.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has cancelled an evacuation alert issued for about 50 properties on the east side of Kootenay Lake’s north arm due to the Fry Creek wildfire. They say the fire is no longer threatening the area.

It applied to parts of Johnsons Landing south of Gar Creek, including the Fry Creek area as well as Birchdale, which is only accessible by boat.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 25 in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy in steep terrain and is believed to have been started by lightning. It’s since grow to 900 hectares.

- Advertisement -

The initial alert issued a week ago applied to 14 properties at Birchdale and Fry Creek, but it was expanded the following day to include part of Johnsons Landing.

The BC Wildfire Service has used multiple helicopters and an incident management team to fight the wildfire.