Nelson Police arrested a man after a short chase around a chicken coop.

Police were called to Mountain Station and stopped a vehicle that was reported to be driving erratically. But once the vehicle pulled over, the driver did not cooperate with police.

The driver collided with a truck after trying to flee the scene, but not before driving at a police officer.

According to a news release, police chased the driver around a chicken coop while yelling “you are under arrest!”

The driver shouted back, “No I am not!”

After a short pursuit, police apprehended the driver.

It was just one of the 1,800 calls that kept police busy over the summer. Here are some of the others.

Man uses sleeping bag as cover

A Nelson man was arrested after ransacking a house while coming off a multi-day, drug induced bender.

When police arrived on the scene they found the man brandishing a knife while dressed in several layers of clothing.

The man eventually advanced towards police using a sleeping bag to shield himself against police.

The man was successfully taken into custody unharmed after being tazed.

Wrong turn, wrong country

Washington state canceled a silver alert for a missing senior after he was apprehended in Nelson.

Police say the senior just thought he made a wrong turn after he crossed the border just outside of Grand Forks. The man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and sent to Kootenay Lake Hospital for assessment before being released to his relieved family.