41 buildings in 18 communities across the Columbia Basin received a portion of $6.1-million to help pay for energy efficiency improvements.

Officials with Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) said the money will benefit 659 affordable housing units by upgrading insulation, installing new heat pumps and other improvements.

The Trust said these improvements will save an estimated two-million equivalent kilowatt hours per year, saving about $186,000 in annual operating costs.

“Projects like these address many of the priorities that people in the Columbia Basin have told us are important, such as enhancing community well-being, maintaining existing affordable housing and reducing energy use in favour of promoting a more climate resilient region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT President and CEO. “These projects create a win for the tenants, the non-profit organizations that provide the housing and the communities in general.”

The upgrades are part of a joint effort between CBT, BC Housing and BC Non-profit Housing Association to help out local non-profit groups that provide low-income housing.

“This investment is a major step forward in addressing the challenges we face through a changing climate. Keeping people cool in the summer and warm in the winter while reducing carbon pollution through expanding the use of clean electricity contributes significantly to meeting our CleanBC goals,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, and MLA for Kootenay West.

A list of the projects set to receive funding can be found below.

More: 2022 Energy Retrofit Program funding list (Columbia Basin Trust)