One Nelson resident running for city council has been knocking on doors delivering a message of knowledge, accessibility, trust and engagement.

Kate Tait has been an instructor and a school chair in the student access and support department at Selkirk College since 2013. She also serves the community through various aspects of community work including Kootenay Home Educators, Nelson Soccer, and the LVR parent advisory committee.

“I was drawn to Nelson because of the spectacular environment, and the culture,” says Tait.

She believes that her experiences at Selkirk and through the various community groups have honed her for the chance to run for council.

“I am approaching the opportunity through a spirit of service,” she says. “I think I have a very good skill set and I believe in public service.”

Tait says she has been campaigning hard this past week through door knocking where she was pleased to hear positive feedback from residents about what is happening in the city.

“I think there are a lot of really great things happening in Nelson,” she says. “There have been so many compliments about the parks and community events that are going on in the city.”

However, Tait is still aware that there are other matters that require council to look at.

“I think that with the more pressing issues such as housing, mental health and substance abuse we can collaborate to find a solution,” Tait says.

“I think the big argument around the city is garbage disposal,” she adds. “We need to re-examine that and find a solution.”

Tait believes that holding a masters in mathematics will contribute to her ability to clearly understand complex problems and find working solutions.

Tait is running against incumbents Jesse Woodward, Keith Page, Rik Logtenberg. As well as Ainsleah Hastings, Leslie Payne, Jesse Pineiro, Brenton Raby, Glenn Sutherland, and Kyle Wilkinson.