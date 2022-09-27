While they aren’t releasing many details, Salmo RCMP are asking for your help as they investigate a reported aggravated assault.

They say they were called to Wildwood Road on Monday shortly after 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries, although they didn’t indicate how they were inflicted.

“The police have limited information and we are looking for help from the public to further the investigation,” Cpl. Darryl Orr said in a news release.

If you have any info, you’re asked to call them at 250-357-2212.