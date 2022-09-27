“It was hard because I wasn’t sure what the image would be until that day I went down to the Columbia River,” Noskiye explains. “It’s a little daunting to create an image that puts everything going on with Orange Shirt Day into one picture. In that moment down by the river, I felt a little lonely. I imagined that is how all the children would have felt when they went to residential school. As I sat down and started drawing, it came to me. It’s a child standing looking into endless space.”

The youngest of nine children, Noskiye’s parents were both torn from their community and forced into residential school. Two of his older siblings were also placed in residential school and an older brother was made to attend day school. Though the generational scars of the system played a continuous role in his early years, the roots of the trauma were never discussed.

“I didn’t even know about the residential schools when I was growing up because nobody talked about it,” Noskiye says. “It was kept a secret and nothing in the curriculum of my own early education spoke about residential schools. Growing up I received very little affection from my parents and siblings, we were taught not to express any emotion and give into the authoritarian teaching they were raised in.”

The older brother who attended day school passed away due to alcoholism and Noskiye says he never had a chance to ask for help. Despite the mistrust his family must have felt towards the Canadian education system and the harm government policy caused, Noskiye’s parents always encouraged him to seek an education. Part of his lifelong learning is understanding the painful history of forced assimilation on his people.

“How can we move forward if we are not informed about what happened to our Elders, siblings and cousins,” he says. “If we don’t know our past, how do we change it so that it never happens again? You can’t avoid it and you shouldn’t avoid it. If you talk about it, hopefully it will inspire people to do better in the future.”

An important day for learning and understanding

Since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its final report in 2015 after seven years of gathering the stories and experiences from residential school survivors, the 94 calls to action have been an important part of what is possible in terms of healing and justice. In June 2021, Bill C-5 responded to Action No. 80 and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a permanent part of the Canadian calendar on Sept. 30.

In order to bring about the required outcomes, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation needs to be embraced by all Canadians. It should not be a considered a day off, but a day to expand knowledge and engage in dialogue.