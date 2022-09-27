Festivities will be held on Sunday at the Crescent Valley Community Hall to help raise just over $400,000.

The money will help to purchase 54 hectares of new parkland by the Save Krestova Park committee.

“It is really about community involvement,” says committee member Lisa Parfiniuk. “Raising the funds is the biggest mountain to get over at this time.”

Parfiniuk says it is just a waiting game to hear back from the donors.

“We have put out feelers to potential large corporate donors,” she says. “It is really up to the community. No donation is too small.”

The committee already has 40 companies that have provided donations to help save the park but committee chair John Bullock is concerned that they may not reach the goal by the deadline of Oct. 5.

“It is a big leap to get to the goal,” says Bullock. “This is why we are hosting a community fundraiser, which is complete with donations for a silent auction.”

Along with a fundraiser the event will host a bake and craft sale, a petting zoo as well as other displays to help raise as much money as possible.

Bullock is confident that the money will be raised, and he is hoping not to approach the land owners for an extension for the purchase.

“Worse case scenario is maybe it will take a little longer to raise the money,” he says. “Hopefully the owners will extend the deadline, but we’re hoping not to do that.”

Both Parfiniuk and Bullock are extending an invitation for everyone to attend the fundraiser and show their support. [Time of the event?]

“If people cannot attend they are also able to donate electronically through our gofundme page,” says Parfiniuk.

For more information about the proposed park, or how to donate visit Save Krestova Park’s website.