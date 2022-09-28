Although temperatures have cooled a bit in recent weeks, the wildfire season in the West Kootenay isn’t over.

The BC Wildfire Service says it continues to assess and respond to increased fire behaviour on several fires in the Southeast Fire Centre. And as the weather remains warm and dry, fires in the Kootenay Lake zone are easy to see from surrounding communities.

Fry Creek

The Fry Creek fire is still burning in steep terrain in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, about 15 kilometers north of and opposite Kaslo on the east side of Kootenay Lake.

The fire remains highly visible, particularly at night. While increased smoke is expected to be visible from surrounding communities, the fire remains within containment lines and is being monitored daily.

Briggs Creek

This lightning-caused wildfire located at Briggs Creek, 11.5 kilometres south of Kaslo, has burned an estimated 2,160 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s continuing to monitor the fire by ground and air. Increased smoke at high elevation in the Kemp Creek drainage may be noticeable, but there is no threat to the established containment lines.

Glacier Creek

Restrictions keeping the public away from the Glacier Creek fire 10 kilometers northeast of Meadow Creek, on the east side of Duncan Lake, were cancelled at noon today.

This fire, which was started by lightning, is being held at 139 hectares.

“Currently, this fire is not threatening any identified values and is burning within our chosen trigger points,” the wildfire service said in a news release.

“The activity continues to be on the north flank on steep difficult ground. We will be flying and monitoring the fire indefinitely.”