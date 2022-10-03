A Nelson entrepreneur is looking to be elected to city council on the platform of support, compassion, honesty and transparency.

Kyle Wilkinson is the store manager of the Kootenay Co-op and has been in Nelson since 2008.

“Nelson is my family’s home,” says Wilkinson. “My wife Karla and I are raising our three sons.”

Wilkinson is heavily involved with the community and is very passionate about safety for everyone.

- Advertisement -

“Every Tuesday I am a crossing guard on Mill and Josephine,” says Wilkinson. “This is so kids can get to school and home safely.”

He is new to the political table and feels because he is completely dedicated to Nelson that helping the city grow to its full potential is important.

“To help Nelson grow and flourish is really important to me,” says Wilkinson.

While he knows the city has an abundance of positive traits, which draws tourism to the city, he wants to address what he feels are key issues.

“There are a lot of taxing issues,” he says. Bears, garbage pick up, and the closure of the Gyro Park Pool are just a few that he feels they can address.

He says some issues might seem small to some people but addressing them with a unified community is how we get them done.

Wilkinson is running against incumbents Jesse Woodward, Keith Page, Rik Logtenberg, as well as candidates Brenton Raby, Kate Tate, Leslie Payne, Ainsleah Hastings, Glenn Sutherland and Jesse Pineiro.