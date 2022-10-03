One Nelson resident is looking to change her political status from councillor to mayor in the upcoming election.

“I am running because it is time for change, fresh ideas, and a new responsive approach to governance in Nelson,” says mayoral candidate Janice Morrison.

Morrison believes that there is a lack of transparency from council that needs to be restored within the community, and that is one of the many key platforms that she is hoping will resonate with voters.

“We spend way too much time in camera,” says Morrison. “Yes, in camera meetings are set-up for a reason but we need to start addressing some of these issues we discuss.

“I think what this leads to is that lack of transparency, and we need to change that,” she says.

She believes increased transparency will make council more accountable to residents, and open up more discussion on planned projects.

“It is Nelson resident tax dollars that we are spending, and we need to be completely transparent about where they are going.”

Morrison knows there are a lot of challenges that are facing the community.

“Regularly I hear about affordability as one of those concerns,” she says. “This next council is going to be tasked with making some really tough decisions about where we are spending tax dollars. Especially when we have to consider everything.”

Morrison says she is committed to positive ideas and solutions.

“I am wanting to have open dialogue to improve our city.”

Morrison has lived in Nelson for 32 years where she has worked in health care as a physical therapist at Kootenay Lake Hospital.

She is running against incumbent John Dooley, Mike Zeabin, Tom Prior, and John Buffery.

CORRECTION: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS STORY SAID MORRISON HAS LIVED IN NELSON FOR 25 YEARS.