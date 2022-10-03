A wall on a local school has been spruced up by students under the guidance of an Idigenous artist.

A partnership between the Nelson and District Arts Council and the Nelson Youth Action Network worked with youth from Hume Elementary School to create a youth mural, with the assistance of the Youth Arts Action Committee, at the school which was led by a self-taught Ktunaxa artist.

PJ Gillhuly was born in Cranbrook and moved to Ontario to raise a family before moving back to East Kootenay.

According to a news release, Gillhuly built a living from her art and murals over the past eight years.

- Advertisement -

“It is a great honor to partner with PJ, a Ktunaza artist, leading this visible learning, with support from the Lower Kootenay Band,” says Sydney Black, NDAC executive director.

During the third week of June, Gillhuly worked with 220 students at Hume school from kindergarten to Grade 5, and members of the Youth Arts Action Committee to design and create a new mural to build an authentic representation of Hume student work.

“PJ not only brought her amazing art to Hume School, but she held space for the students to feel honored,” says principal Sacha Kalabis.

Youth murals can be seen at the Nelson and District Youth Center, Trafalgar school, and the Nelson Leafs recycling depot.