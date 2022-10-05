Castlegar city councilor Dan Rye has switched gears and decided to run as area E director for the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Rye moved to the Balfour area which is why he decided to run for Area E director instead of continuing his political career on city council.

“I live in the regional district and not in one of the cities,” says Rye. “It has never been my feeling that a person should live outside of the boundary in the area they are running.”

Rye carried out the remainder of his term as a Castlegar city councilor after moving because he felt it was the most responsible thing he could do for residents.

“If I had resigned from city council I would have put the residents through a by-election that would have cost $40,000,” he says. “I made it clear that I would not run in Castlegar after I moved.”

Rye is looking forward to serving on the RDCK and says there is still a lot to do at the regional level.

“One of the major issues is the library,” Rye says. “I know it was kind of put to bed at the last meeting and it was decided there would be no further action at this time on it.”

Last month residents of Area E voted against contributing to library services through their taxes. There were a total of 567 verified votes from people who opposed providing tax dollars toward the Nelson library. This was above the 10 per cent threshold in the Alternative Approval Process as outlined by the RDCK.

“The other issue is organics,” he adds. “Organics is a big thing throughout the regional district, and a lot of it is being regulated by the provincial government.”

Rye says the cost of implementing organics pick-up in the rural areas is extremely high, but it is effective, so there will have to be an in depth study before it is addressed at the regional level.

He also addressed the increase in population in Nelson, more specifically as the city grows out into the rural communities.

“We all know there is a big building boom going on in Nelson,” Rye says. “We need to know that the other areas are ready and prepared to handle it.”

Rye feels that with 18 years in politics he brings an abundance of experience to the table.

He is running against Reggie Goldsbury, Cheryl Graham, Landon Veregin for the position of Area E director. Incumbent Ramona Faust is not seeking re-election.