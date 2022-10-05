The Regional District of Central Kootenay says there have been several incidents involving vandalism of election signs in electoral Area E. Signs for multiple candidates have been torn down in the Balfour area overnight.

“We consider this a very serious matter,” said RDCK chief elections officer Tom Dool in a news release. “Anyone who damages a sign could be charged with a criminal offence. I strongly condemn these acts of vandalism. I have notified the RCMP and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Tampering with or stealing election signs is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Canada Elections Act, and anyone caught doing so can face charges, including mischief to property or theft under $5,000.

Castlegar RCMP have also reported vandalism to election signs, although they say no single candidate has been targeted.

Four candidates are running for director of Area E. There are also races in Areas B, C, G, and J. Advance voting is underway until 8 p.m. today with general voting day set for Saturday, Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.