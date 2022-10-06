A woman was seriously hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 3 at Gibbon Road East, just west of Salmo.

RCMP say at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an eastbound sedan crossed the centre line and collided with a pickup truck travelling west.

Police say the high-speed crash resulted in serious injuries to the woman driving the sedan, who remains in hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the sedan and the woman driving the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries. They examined at hospital and released.

The highway was closed for about three hours as a result. Salmo RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash and say nothing has been ruled out.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision, including anyone with dashboard camera video of the collision itself or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-357-2212.