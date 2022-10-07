Our region only got slightly more than half of the typical amount of rain last month while the average temperature was 1.5 degrees above normal.

According to forecaster Jesse Ellis at the Southest Fire Centre’s weather office at the airport in Castlegar, 22.6 millimeters of rain fell, compared to the normal 42.4 millimeters. The record high for the month of 123 millimeters was set in 1997 while the record low of 1.6 millimeters was in 1990.

Most of September’s precipitation came on the 16th when 14.2 millimeters fell.

“Extended summer conditions often continue well into September, but this year still stands out as unusually warm and dry,” Ellis wrote.

The mean monthly temperature was 16.2, compared to the usual 14.7. The record high of 18.4 was set in 1967 and the record low of 11.9 has been matched several times.

One record daily high was set on the 2nd, when it hit 36.9 degrees, breaking the old mark set in 1998.

It marks the third straight month of warmer and drier than average conditions.