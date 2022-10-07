The Nelson Soccer Association has presented a $3.4 million proposal to council to build a new indoor soccer facility.

Tim Wooldridge, director of the association, says increased membership, popularity in the sport, and several canceled games due to weather and fires in the region this summer with an outdoor field has prompted rthe organization to petition for a new dome facility.

“When weather hits, and the skies are full of smoke we are stuck looking for a new place to hold games,” says Wooldridge. “Typically we have to use the current rink, if it is available.”

Wooldridge is pledging that if the city provides land for the dome, raising the $3.4 million will be easily done through membership.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg addressed this concern by Wooldridge after pointing out other organizations have had the same issue acquiring land.

The mayor suggested deferring the proposal to a referendum by the RDCK to raise the funds needed to build the facility.

“I don’t want to speak for the other taxpayers, but I can tell you right now for $3.4 million, I’d vote for that,” says John Dooley. “That would not be a big ticket item for the average taxpayer to deliver this.”

The association says soccer is growing exponentially throughout the province, but growth in Nelson is being hindered by the lack of facilities and the limitations of the existing ones

Council took no action on the dome, but will revisit the proposal after a feasibility study is done at a later date.