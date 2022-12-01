BC Transit is reminding residents that the recent winter weather may cause some delays, detours or cancellations.

“The safety of our customers and drivers is our top priority,” said BC Transit officials.

“While our local government partners work hard to maintain the best road conditions possible, there are times when ice and snow can result in changes to BC Transit’s existing schedule on short notice.”

They said detours may be necessary for certain routes due to elevation changes or unplowed roads.

Alerts will be posted to BC Transit’s website if there are any changes in service.

“Our operations throughout the province work hard to get our customers to their destination safely.

All BC Transit vehicles are equipped with appropriate tires and our drivers are professional Class 2 trained to operate their buses in challenging conditions.”

BC Transit recommends following these tips when the weather conditions are less than favourable.