Fourteen roses will be laid on the grounds of Nelson city hall on Tuesday to honor the lives of 14 women who lost their lives during Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique massacre.

According to a news release from victim services of Nelson police, this is a way to remember the women killed in the massacre, and residents can also light a candle to honour any other woman’s life who has been impacted by violence.

Nina Hamilton, with the Nelson VAWIR committee, says all these efforts are just part of a bigger picture when it comes to violence.

“We are in the middle of 16 days of activism against gender based violence,” she says. “This really starts Nov. 25, which marks the International Day of violence against women and it runs through until human rights day on Dec. 10.”

She says in conjunction with laying roses and the online vigil there is an interactive display to remember those women who have endured violence of any kind.

“If you go down the city hall grounds, you will notice a clothesline has been set up around the cenotaph. It is a visual display that bears witness to violence, which started in 1990.”

Hamilton says she knows coming forward against violence is hard for women, and not all want to address it but there is help.

“In addition to the Nelson police, there are also Nelson community services,” she says. “They have women’s outreach workers, and counselors that are available completely confidential and free.”

She says violence, in any manner, is unacceptable and is encouraging everyone to pay their respects to anyone whose life has been affected by violence.