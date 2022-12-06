Travel through our region could be a little treacherous today as heavy snow is expected throughout the Kootenays.

Environment Canada forecasters said an arctic front is moving across eastern British Columbia and bringing 10 to 20 centimetres of snow with it.

Snow is expected in the Columbia Valley, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and the Slocan and Kootenay Lake areas.

The advisory doesn’t include the Elk Valley, the West Kootenay including Castlegar and the area around Cranbrook.

- Advertisement -

Forecasters said travel could be difficult and visibility could be suddenly reduced by heavy snow.

Snow is expected to ease off late this afternoon.