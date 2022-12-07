Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been named to one of the most powerful positions in the BC cabinet.

Conroy was tapped to become finance minister in David Eby’s new cabinet, which was sworn in today.

She replaces Selina Robinson, who recently presented a higher-than-expected surplus of $5.7 billion. Robinson will now be the post-secondary education minister.

Conroy has been forests minister since 2020. Prior to that, she was minister of children and family development from 2017-20. She was first elected to the legislature in 2005 and has served continuously since then. Her riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, the

Slocan Valley, and the Arrow Lakes.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson remains the special advisor on youth but she’s now also the parliamentary secretary for tourism.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell remains parliamentary secretary for rural development.

Twenty-three ministers and four ministers of state make up B.C.’s new cabinet, which also includes two new positions.

The province now has a dedicated Minister of Housing with Ravi Kahlon filling the spot. Kahlon was previously the Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

The other new ministry is for emergency management and climate readiness. Bowinn Ma will be that minister.

There was also a big change for Jennifer Whiteside who was previously the education minister. She is now the Minister for Mental Health and Addictions.

Premier David Eby said the new cabinet will be well-equipped to combat the issues facing British Columbians including cost of living, health care, housing and the climate.

Some big names stayed in their previous positions, including Adrian Dix who will stay on as health minister and Mike Farnworth who will continue to be the public safety minister.

Below is a full list of the new cabinet.