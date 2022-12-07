Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsMan wanted by Nelson RCMP on multiple counts
FeaturedNews

Man wanted by Nelson RCMP on multiple counts

By Justin Baumgardner
Nelson RCMP are searching for Michael Struthers who is wanted on several counts, including two counts of assault causing bodily harm. Photo credit: Supplied

Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who has two warrants for separate counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Michael Struthers is described as six-foot-two, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and RCMP believe him to be in the rural Nelson area. 

Struthers is also the accused in multiple fraud investigations related to selling firewood on Facebook.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 14, 2016 in Balfour and on Aug. 28, 2020 in Robson. He also faces charges of failing to appear in court from March 2019.

Police ask if anyone knows where Struthers is to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News