Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who has two warrants for separate counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Michael Struthers is described as six-foot-two, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and RCMP believe him to be in the rural Nelson area.

Struthers is also the accused in multiple fraud investigations related to selling firewood on Facebook.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 14, 2016 in Balfour and on Aug. 28, 2020 in Robson. He also faces charges of failing to appear in court from March 2019.

Police ask if anyone knows where Struthers is to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.