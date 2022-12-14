Students and staff of school district 8 will notice some principal changes when they return after their Christmas break.

Dan Rude will be assuming the role of principal of L.V. Rogers Secondary in Nelson after being principal at South Nelson Elementary for three years. He will take over from interim principal/district principal Tamara Malloff so she can return to her role as district principal of innovative learning.

According to a media release, Rude has a background in science and math with a strong passion for school leadership and is focused on learning about trauma-informed relationships and building resilience.

He has been with the district for 17 years.

South Nelson Elementary will welcome Jan Schmidt as principal. Schmidt has been working as the district principal of international education for three years.

According to the release, she has worked as an elementary principal for 10 years at Salmo Elementary-Secondary, Vancouver, and at Redfish and Rosemont.

Paul Luck will take over for Schmidt as the district principal for international education in January.

Luck has been a principal of Trafalgar Middle School and L.V. Rogers Secondary School for over four years.

According to the release, he has been a vice-principal, counselor and a teacher in the district for 32 years. He is innovative and a compassionate educator, with a drive for serving students, the district said.