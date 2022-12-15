Members of the Nelson police board welcomed a new officer into the department during a meeting at the station.

Cst. Carling Chown was born and raised in Nelson where she attended both middle and high school.

Chown says she is excited to return home and police the streets of the city, giving back to the community that gave her so much.

“I am very happy to be home policing here,” Chown says. “I grew up feeling very safe walking the streets at any time, so I am happy to contribute to that.”

Chief Donovan Fisher says Chown started with the department as a dispatcher which helped her transition into becoming an officer.

“She was one of our strong dispatchers,” Fisher says. “Having that background has proven to be a nice segway into her career and an asset.”

Chown was recognized last night by mayor and police board chair Janice Morrison, Chief Donovan Fisher, and deputy chief Raj Saini.