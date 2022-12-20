Fines that are paid off this week at the Nelson Public Library will be donated to help the food bank.

This is just the beginning of an initiative that the library is starting to eliminate overdue fines in the new year.

According to a media release, the library will abolish any fine that people have incurred as a result of late items being returned.

“Removing fines will have a positive impact on our community and on library services,” says the release. “Fines provide a significant barrier to many, and eliminating them ensures that all residents are able to access the library’s physical and virtual services equally.”

The library says if people are holding on to items because they are worried about fines to return them. The fines will be omitted in the new year and bringing back items will ensure everybody has a chance to enjoy them.