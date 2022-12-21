Local businesses are getting ready to freeze themselves to support important stewardship projects in the region.

“The polar plunge has many sponsors and partners,” says polar plunge organizer Amelie Saugquet-Davidson in a media release.

Davidson says gathering the community together is vitally important to help support great initiatives across the region.

“One of the greatest things about the Nelson community is how collaborative and supportive it is,” she says. “This event is such a great way to both appreciate, and be part of local initiatives.”

Environmental outreach coordinator Joelle Burnie said in a media release Kootenay Lake suffers from pollution, pressures from development, and the impacts of climate change and public support is at the forefront when it comes to solving these issues.

“By participating in an event like the Nelson polar bear swim, you’re not simply doing a cold plunge,” says Burnie. “You’re ensuring a magnificent lake thrives for current and future generations.”

The polar plunge is looking to beat their record of 100 participants this year, as well as awarding prizes to the people who have raised the most amount of money.

For more information about the polar bear swim feel free to the organizing team by email, or visit their website.

The plunge will take place on New Year’s Day at Lakeside park in Nelson.