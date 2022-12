Nelson Police want your help finding Patrick Mahoney, 44, who hasn’t been seen since in 12 days.

They say Mahoney was last spotted at 10:50 a.m. near Safeway.

He’s five-foot-ten, about 180 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a short beard.

“Nelson Police and its partner agencies are concerned for the well-being of Mr. Mahoney and wish to locate him as quickly as possible,” Sgt. Dan Markevich wrote in a news release.

If you see him, you’re asked to contact police.