A private funeral service is planned for Nelson police officer Cst.e Wade Tittemore on Wednesday, at the Capitol Theatre. The service is for invited guests only and not open to the general public.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be directed to the established Go Fund Me page, or the Nelson Police Foundation.

Tittemore was killed in an avalanche last week north of Kaslo that also seriously injured a fellow office, Cst. Mathieu Nolet.

In an update today, the City of Nelson said Nolet continues his recovery in the ICU of a local hospital.

“He is making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery,” the city said. “The City of Nelson, mayor and council, the Nelson Police Department and the Nelson Police Board all wish Mathieu a speedy and healthy recovery.

“We want to thank everyone who have written comments, sent letters and cards, called, sent emails and visited etc. The outpouring of love from our community has been incredible. Thank you to you all.”

If you would like to send your condolences to Tittemore’s family, please send an email here.