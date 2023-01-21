The city of Nelson is once again mourning after the second police officer involved in an avalanche north of Kaslo 12 days ago has died.

Cst. Mathieu Nolet, 28, was recovering from his injuries in an ICU in Kelowna where he died this morning from his injuries.

“It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” chief Donovan Fisher said in a media release. “The memorial for detective Wade Tittemore was this past week, and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”

“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” mayor Janice Morrison said in the release. “This tragedy has hit us hard, our deepest condolences go out to Cst. Nolet’s family.”

- Advertisement -

Nolet worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving with the Calgary police service.

Nolet and Tittemore, 43, were killed skiing near Kaslo in a mountain pass on Jan. 9. Both were experienced and well-trained backcountry enthusiasts equipped with probes and beacons.



Condolences from the public for both of the officers’ families can be sent via email.

A video statement from Fisher and Morrison can be viewed below.

In a prepared statement, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said he learned of Nolet’s death “with a heavy heart.”

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. The loss of both officers from a backcountry avalanche event is a tremendous loss for Nelson and we are here to support them as they navigate through this difficult time.

“I also want to thank the first responders and health-care staff for their work responding to this tragic event. Our thoughts remain with the community through this time of grieving.”