For the second time in a month Nelson residents are being asked to respect a funeral procession that will be coming through town around 2 this afternoon.

The body of Nelson police Cst. Mathieu Nolet will be making its way from Kelowna after he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday following an avalanche near Kaslo on Jan. 9.

The procession is expected to move from Highway 3A to Highway 6 as it makes its way through Nelson.

Police are asking everyone to be patient as the procession moves through town.