Wood product manufacturers in B.C. are expected to have better access to timber through a new provincial program.

B.C. government officials said the BC Timber Sales value-added manufacturing program will ensure a steady supply of timber for small and medium-sized secondary manufacturers.

It’s open to facilities producing high-value products, such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

“Our government’s vision is to build a stronger, more resilient forestry industry through more value-added manufacturing,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests in a release.

“British Columbians expect that we get the most value from our forests and create more jobs for every tree harvested. That’s why we are taking action to ensure innovative, secondary manufacturers have access to the timber they need to invest and grow their operations.”

Provincial officials said the program will be restricted to facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure.

They said this will help create more jobs in the province, although no specific number was given.

It should also help limit the amount of raw log and unmanufactured lumber being exported to different countries for manufacturing.