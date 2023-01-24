Highways in Nelson were lined as residents and responders paid their respects as Cst. Mathieu Nolet’s body returned to the city under escort.

Nolet died Saturday after fighting critical injuries in a Kelowna ICU after he was caught in an avalanche just north of Kaslo

It came 12 days after a similar procession returned the body of Det. Wade Tittemore to Nelson. Tittemore was killed in the Jan. 9 slide.

Police foundation chairperson Tanya Finley says having to endure a loss like this once is emotional, but a second time has left many speechless.

“It is heart wrenching,” she says. “Our community is saddened and we are going to move through this the best way we can. As the chair of the foundation we are here to support our police in any way we can.”

Finley says the support of the community, and the RCMP, has been unwavering.

“The RCMP have been beside us the whole way through,” she says. “Our community completely wraps our arms around us when we’re in need, in any type of situation.”

According to Finley, a fundraiser scheduled Saturday to support the families of Nolet, and Tittemore, is needed even more now.

“What we are doing now is just wrapping our arms tightly around the parents, and families, that is our job now,” she says. “This will be a very special event to honor them.”

An online fundraiser for the families of the two officers has raised more than $82,000.