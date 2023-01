Nelson police are asking for help in locating a missing 30-year-old female.

Katherine Rivard has been missing for just over a week and is described as white, 5’7”, 160 pounds, short brownish-grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

Police are unsure about what Rivard was wearing at the time of her disappearance and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rivard to contact the Nelson Police Department at (250)354-3919.