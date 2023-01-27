Six air cadets of squadron 561 Nelson Osprey are back in the skies after a long pause, due to the pandemic.

The cadets took advantage of the hour-long flight on Jan. 22, in a Cessna 177 aircraft which took them from Nelson to Castlegar and then to Balfour before successfully landing back in the city.

According to a news release, cadets will have more training opportunities in a powered aircraft and gliders which are owned by the Air Cadet League of BC, as well as survival exercises and launching model rockets.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of air cadets in Nelson.