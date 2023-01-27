A private celebration of life is planned Monday to honor Nelson police Cst. Mathieu Nolet, who succumbed to his injuries after he was caught in an avalanche just north of Kaslo.

Nolet’s family has extended an invitation to his close personal friends and colleagues to honour his memory by attending the event at the Rod and Gun Club in Nelson at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be live-streamed for people who knew Nolet to pay their respects during this tragic time.

The family is asking in-lieu of flowers for people to donate to the gofundme page or through the Nelson Police Department.

The city says the family is grateful for the letters, cards and all the support the community has given during this tragic period.

The City of Nelson has set up an email for residents to send their condolences to Nolet’s family

This is the second funeral service for a Nelson police officer in two weeks.

The slide also claimed the life of Det. Wade Tittemore.

Nolet initially survived by died in hospital in Kelowna 12 days later.