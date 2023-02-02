A Nelson resident has been honored with the title of Sports Ambassador by city council.

Jazmine Lowther was recognized for her achievements in competitive sports and giving back to the community.

Mayor Janice Morrison says she is an exceptional young woman who is deserving of this title.

“Jazmine checks all the boxes in what council is looking for in a sports ambassador,” says Morrison. “She is involved in competing, coaching, giving back to the community, as well as competing across the world where she is championing Nelson’s reputation as a sports and recreational hub.”

Lowther competed in several races, internationally, where she finished first and second in the female division of the Canyons 100-km race in California.

She finished fourth in her category at the UTMB Mont-Blanc race in Chamonix, France, which included traversing the Alps of Italy, Switzerland and France.

She says this award is much appreciated and goes out to the community as well.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be here, as a born-and-raised Nelsonite,” she says.

Lowther says she is looking forward to inspiring the next generation through her adventures and achievements.

“I hope to be inspiring my audience to explore their athletic boundaries, challenging themselves and being healthy,” she says. “I also want to be an advocate for climate change activism, and leaders in protecting wildspaces near and dear to our heart.”

Along with the title of sports ambassador, the award comes with a $1,000 honorarium.