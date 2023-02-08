A storage building next to Nelson city hall will be torn down.

The City of Nelson says it is beginning the next phase of “revisioning” the City Hall site to make facilities more accessible and meet the needs of the community.

According to a media release, the city plans to demolish the annex building once used for asphalt and concrete testing by the province and later to house city records and supplies.

“The building has reached end-of-life and was determined to not be economically feasible to repurpose or redevelop,” the media release says.

The city will temporarily use the land, once cleared, as temporary parking until another development is considered and approved.

Possible considerations for the land could include a new library or housing.