We received less than one-quarter of the normal amount of snow last month, but more than twice the typical rainfall.

Statistics from the weather office at the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar show 12.8 centimeters of snow fell, which is 23 per cent of the usual 55.4 centimeters.

But overall precipitation was 86 per cent of normal thanks to the 55.2 millimeters of rain that fell, compared to the usual 26.2 millimeters.

The average temperature for the month was minus-0.2 degrees, which was about a degree and a half warmer than average.

The highest temperature of the month was 5.4 on the 19th and the lowest was minus-15.6 on the 30th, neither of which was anywhere close to a record.

Forecaster Jesse Ellis said at least eight pacific frontal systems of varying size, age, and intensity passed over the area in the first three weeks of the month. Temperatures remained unusually mild during this stretch because of a persistent influx of maritime air, which usually has a warming effect in the winter.

Starting on the 28th, however, things cooled off.