Police say the remains of a man missing for nearly two months have been found following a recent house fire in Beasley.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that the remains are that of Patrick Mahoney, 44, who was last seen Dec. 10.

“Mr. Mahoney’s next of kin have been notified and our condolences go out to his family,” police said in a news release.

Nelson RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate. They did not say whether the fire is considered suspicious or exactly when it occurred.