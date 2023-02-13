RCMP say a woman was air lifted to hospital in Kelowna following a crash that closed Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley for about seven hours on Friday.

Cpl. Tom Gill says a logging truck and an SUV collided. The SUV driver, a woman whose age and hometown have not been released, suffered “significant injuries” while the driver of the logging truck had minor injuries.

Gill said the investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

The crash occurred south of Lemon Creek, between Rooster Road and Popou Road, closing the highway from about 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.