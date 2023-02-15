Nelson city council has recognized a local ceramic artist as its 2023 cultural ambassador for dedicating his life to the pursuit of a high level of artistic talent locally and around the globe.

Robin DuPont was handed his certificate and sash during a council meeting Tuesday as he was recognized for his outstanding achievements in the artistic community and continued learning.

Joy Barrett, cultural development officer, says throughout DuPont’s career his work has sparked interest on the international stage.

“DuPont moved to the Kootenays 25 years ago to pursue an art education at Kootenay School of the Arts,” she says. “Today his professional profile as a ceramics arts educator has garnered both national and international attention.

“Part of that profile includes the prestigious Ceramics Northwest Foundation Mayer Wosk award.”

Co-presenter Sydney Black says his passion plays a big part in the success of others within the school and kept the program alive.

“His commitment and knowledge for sharing his enthusiasm has re-invigorated this studio based program,” she says.

DuPont says bearing the honor of cultural ambassador is humbling but knowing such a title exists shows how seriously culture is taken in the region.

“It is an important recognition, and an important award,” he says. “I am glad it exists and that I am able to join the ranks of many people who have accepted it in the past.”

DuPont says the award reflects not only his accomplishments, but everyone who has worked with him.

“It is interesting to hear all your accomplishments listed off, especially when it comes to the legacy of the school,” he says. “It just makes me think of all the people who helped me achieve those things.

DuPont was chosen by a board of previous cultural ambassadors.

The award comes with a $1,000 honorarium.