Salmo village councillor Melanie Cox has rescinded her resignation that would have sent the village into a second byelection.

Mayor Diana Lockwood said in an email Cox did announce her intention to resign verbally during last month’s council meeting, but according to the community charter, that does not count as a resignation itself.

“A council member may only resign his, or her, office by delivering a written resignation to council at a council meeting or the corporate officer at any time,” she says.

Lockwood says CAO James Heth requested a letter of resignation from Cox on Feb. 15, but received a letter from Cox two days later announcing her intention to continue serving the Village of Salmo.

Lockwood says all village employees are held to a higher standard and are bound by a code of conduct.

“All of council signed a code of conduct,” she says. “It is our job to hold each other accountable. We are responsible to the taxpayer.”

The village office confirmed the intent to resign on Feb. 15.

Cox couldn’t be reached for comment.

Residents in Salmo will head to the polls this Saturday to replace Todd Wallace, who resigned for medical reasons in January. Three candidates are in the running.