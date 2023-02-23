The Regional District of Central Kootenay says taxes could go up an average of 11 to 12 per cent this year, although the exact amount depends on where you live.

The range across the region is five to 24 per cent, with arena floor repairs at the Castlegar and District Community Complex worth an estimated $1.5 million driving the increase in that area.

Increases in fire protection service costs are also contributing to some of the more substantial increases, the RDCK said in a news release. Some of the change in taxation is also driven by shifts in assessment.

“Inflation and supply chain issues will continue to be a challenge in all services in 2023,” chief financial officer Yev Malloff said in the release.

- Advertisement -

“Prices on most goods and services that the RDCK purchases have increased substantially over the last three years and short term borrowing costs are also up significantly with an up to four per cent increase in annual interest rates.”

The budget includes staff salary increases of 4.4 per cent. Last week the board approved several new staff positions, although some of the positions come with the provision that they paid for by increases through user and permit fees rather than taxation.

Malloff said the RDCK continues to pursue opportunities to reduce purchase costs by taking advantage of local and provincial group procurement agreements.

Public budget meetings are planned as follows: