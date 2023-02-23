A conditional offer has been placed on Nelson’s former museum at 402 Anderson Street, but details on the sale have not been released.

The City of Nelson put the museum up for sale last year with an asking price of $639,000, but it is unknown if the city will get the full asking price for the building.

Nelson’s CAO, Kevin Cormack, said in an email the city can’t disclose the sale price until the deal closes, but they should be able to provide details of the sale in about a month.

The concrete building was originally built in 1973 as the city’s museum and remained in use until 2006, when it moved to 502 Vernon Street to what was known as Touchstones until a name change to Nelson’s Museum Archives and Gallery last year.