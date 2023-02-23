The RDCK has voted in favor of applying for membership in the BC Rural Health Network in an continued effort to increase access to critical services for rural residents.

RDCK chair and Area D director Aimee Watson said in an email providing residents with care in rural communities is essential, especially with the continued shortages of medical staff.

“The board values the work of rural health care in these communities,” she says. “The collective advocacy of rural, and remote, regions that are continually facing erosion of services including paramedic shortages and ER closures is essential to our residents and thus, to our board.”

The board voted unanimously in favor of supporting membership during its Feb. 16 meeting after a presentation by BC Rural Health Network’s executive director Paul Adams last month.

Adams said the purpose of approaching local governments for membership is to bring the rural voice forward to the government and provide easier access to care.

“One of the pieces missing from the equation in rural BC is the engagement of community, and bringing the resident’s voice back into policy making,” he said. “We’ve been reaching out to municipalities, and regional districts, to ensure we have a united voice on policy changes.