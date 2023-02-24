A friendly rivalry between two radio stations has already brought in over $2,000 to help Nelson Cares provide support to people in the community who are less fortunate with resources they need throughout the year.

The funds raised will go towards Coldest Night of the Year which is a national event supporting local charities which helps people overcome homelessness, hurt and hunger in Nelson.

103.5 The Bridge team captain Trent Alcock says the rivalry was a way to foster common ground between the two stations while still supporting a national cause within the community.

“We really wanted to do something for the community, and we wanted to do something fun,” Alcock says. “This was just perfect for both stations to get behind.”

The Bridge’s team, according to Alcock, has been shaping up nicely and the anticipation is building for the five kilometer walk on Saturday evening

“We’re doing pretty good, we are pretty athletic here,” he says. “We are all looking forward to going out and putting in the effort for Nelson Cares.”

To date Kootenay Co-op Radio is just $125 dollars short of beating The Bridge, but with a full day of fundraising left it is still anyone’s competition.

Nelson has raised over 100 per cent of its fundraising goal, which makes it the largest donor for the national campaign in the Kootenays.

The five kilometer walk takes place tomorrow at 5 p.m..