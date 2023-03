Pre-trial motions are being heard today in Nelson for the man accused in the death of off-duty Abbotsford police constable Allan Young.

Young was allegedly assaulted by Alex Willness, 26, on July 16, 2020 during an altercation where police said Willness was causing a disturbance on a roadway in Nelson.

A publication ban has been issued for pre-trial motions, but the trial is set to get underway in earnest on Monday.

Young succumbed to his injuries five days after the initial incident.