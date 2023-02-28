A donation of $20,000 has been made by the TB Vets Charitable Foundation to the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation to purchase a TCM5 flex monitor for their maternity ward.

According to a media release the new equipment will supplement drawing blood from newborns, and infants to monitor oxygen and carbon dioxide levels by providing continuous monitoring in a non-invasive manner.

Clinical operations manager Trina Larson said providing monitoring of this caliber to newborns and children is critical to their recovery from any illness, accident or disease.

“We are excited to use the best technology available to support safer and more comfortable care to our littlest patients,” she says. “Every drop of their precious blood matters to their recovery and transition to breathing in the ‘outside world’.”

She adds the donation will assist the maternity ward with increased response time to any changes in patients conditions while improving communication to everyone on the healthcare team.

“The TCM-5 flex’s real-time monitoring aids a faster response to changes in our patient’s condition,” she says. “It also improves workflow planning with our respiratory therapist and pediatricians, supporting sustainability of their services in our community.”