A Nelson firefighter has been awarded with a 20-year medal by city council in recognition of his long and dedicated career within the department.

Captain Scott Jeffery originally began with the department as an auxiliary firefighter in 2001 but quickly moved up to become a full-time firefighter in 2004.

Mayor Janice Morrison says Jeffery has a long and distinguished career in fire/rescue with roots stemming back to his career start with the BC Wildfire Service which makes him a valuable asset in the city.

“Jeffery’s previous experience made him the go-to person for all things fire mitigation and fire smart,” Morrison says. “His passion and commitment to wildfire risk reduction in our community is felt as soon as he starts talking about the subject.”

Morrison says Jeffery’s commitment to the community goes far beyond his role at the department.

“He is part of the joint occupational health and safety committee, and corporate safety committee,” she says. “He prides himself on finding solutions to safety issues, and continuing to create a safety culture at work.”

Jeffery says he is honored to be recognized and he appreciates the opportunity to share his training and knowledge.

“I have seen my mentor firefighters, as I grew up as a junior firefighter, achieving this level of service and it is an honor to join them,” he says. “Now I am in that position and I have the ability to pass on the same mentorship.”

Jeffery says he will continue his work and passion in the community for the next 20 years through Nelson Fire and Rescue.

Jeffery obtained his service medal during a committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 28.